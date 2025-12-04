Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for one of the most important games of their 2025 season when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. The AFC North lead is on the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Steelers have lost five of their last seven games and would currently be out of the playoffs. However, despite a 6-6 record, they still control their own destiny to make the postseason.

This year was supposed to be different in Pittsburgh after signing Aaron Rodgers and building the highest-paid defense in the NFL. The Super Bowl was the goal, but after such an inconsistent season, that possibility now seems very far away.

Advertisement

How can the Steelers make the playoffs?

The Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs by winning the five games remaining on their schedule. That would give them an 11-6 record and secure the AFC North title. In addition, it would guarantee them a home game in the Wild Card round.

Advertisement

What’s happening with the Steelers?

For many experts, the Steelers have lost the identity that made them legendary for decades: running the football and having an extraordinary defense. These are the two major areas they need to improve if they want to contend for a spot in the playoffs.

Advertisement

see also NFL suspends Aaron Rodgers’ teammate for five games with Steelers

After 12 games in the 2025 season, this was Mike Tomlin’s blunt response when he was asked whether his team has an identity yet before a crucial final stretch. “Yeah. 6-6 and I don’t like it.”