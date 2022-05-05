Puebla will clash against Mazatlan for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Puebla vs Mazatlan: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Puebla will play against Mazatlan at Estadio Cuauhtemoc for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Puebla seek a win to end their losing streak to advance to the quarterfinals. The team managed by Nicolas Larcamon has won just once in their last 8 games in this year's national league. Their last regular season game was against Mazatlan as visitors. It ended as a 2-1 loss for Puebla. Now, they will meet again but this time in Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Mazatlan will play their first-ever playoff game. The newly created franchise seek a win to play against the regular season leaders' Pachuca in the quarterfinals. The team managed by Gabriel Caballero hasn't lost in their last 5 games, including two wins as visitors. Their last away game ended as a 2-0 win against Juarez on the road.

Puebla vs Mazatlan: Date

Puebla will face Mazatlan at Estadio Cuauhtemoc on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET) for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. The winner of this matchup will play against Pachuca in the quarterfinals.

Puebla vs Mazatlan: Time

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Puebla vs Mazatlan: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Puebla and Mazatlan for the Reclassification Playoffs of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.