Puebla are ready to play against Mazatlan in Reclassification of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on May 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The home team is still a big favorite to play in the next phase. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Puebla lost their last three games of the regular season and that sent the team to the reclassification phase, it was a blow for them after a good start in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Mazatlan won the right amount of games to be here today, they lost a lot of games during the regular season, the team already knows what it's like to win against Puebla, but as visitors Mazatlan has a negative record.

Puebla vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, Mexico.

Location: Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla, Mexico.

Puebla vs Mazatlan: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Puebla vs Mazatlan: Storylines

Puebla won seven games during the first nine weeks of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, plus the team tied another three games to seal the tournament's longest winning streak for them. But on March 13 the team lost a game against Atletico San Luis 1-2 and after that loss the following seven weeks were a failure for Puebla with only one win, six losses and two draws.

Mazatlan was unlikely to make it to reclassification but here they are after losing eight games during the regular season. Things looked up for Mazatlan after a 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul on April 8, that game was the trigger for four straight wins that helped Mazatlan close the regular season with a winning streak.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Puebla vs Mazatlan in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Puebla vs Mazatlan: Predictions And Odds

Puebla are favorites to win at home with 1.80 odds that willl pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they lost the last regular season game against the visitors. Mazatlan are underdogs with 4.70 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Puebla 1.80.

