Puebla and Pumas UNAM meet in a Matchweek 7 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. Both teams have strong records but the home side wants to build a big winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Puebla opened the current season with two wins and two draws as a sign that the team was in good shape for the new season. So far they have only one loss this season against Monterrey on the road, but after that poor result they drew the last two weeks against Atletico San Luis and Toluca.

Pumas UNAM have a perfect record so far with one win and five draws, the most recent game for them was a 1-1 draw against Monterrey at home. Their record is good but so far Pumas UNAM are in the 9th spot of the standings.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Puebla and Pumas UNAM play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Friday, August 5 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The visitors don't know what it's like to lose, but the home team has a perfect record at home.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Puebla and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Friday, August 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com