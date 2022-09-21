Puebla take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LIGA MX Torneo Apertura

Puebla and Pumas UNAM meet in a game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team must seize the opportunity to win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Puebla have a 'positive' record but with a lot of draws, in total 10 long streak draws without losses from July 30 to September 7. The most recent game for Puebla was a 2-1 win against Tigres UANL at home.

Pumas UNAM are in the 16th spot of the standings with a record of 2-8-5 overall, it is almost impossible for them to play in the playoffs but Pumas could prevent other teams from reaching that stage by winning against them.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Puebla and Pumas UNAM play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Friday, September 23 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. The home team needs to win, but the visitors have nothing to lose and could win to hurt the home team.

Puebla vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Puebla vs Pumas UNAM at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Puebla and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Friday, September 23, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com