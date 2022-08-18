The USMNT is getting ready for the 2022 World Cup, but how are they like off the pitch? Here is a rundown of how some of the USMNT stars dress when not on the field.

Clothes make the man they say, in the case of the USMNT what they wear for the 2022 World Cup will be what every fan cares about in the end. Recently on social media some leaked images of the possible USMNT jersey for the World Cup were posted much to the dismay of US Soccer fans.

Weston McKennie even answered a fan poking fun at the god-awful jerseys shown in the post. Off the field each one of Gregg Berhalter’s players have their own unique style. Some are business casual, while others like Tim Weah go all out.

From urban to retro the USMNT players know how to rock their threads, here is a rundown of how some of your favorite USMNT players dress off the field, starting with the coach Gregg Berhalter.

Gregg Berhalter

The USMNT coach is not one for great style, usually wearing a dark t-shirt or sweater with slacks. His sneaker game is off the chain, Berhalter is a big sneaker fan and can be seen with Air Force or Air Jordans on the touchline.

DeAndre Yedlin

The Inter Miami right back is known for his urban style and crazy haircuts. DeAndre Yedlin is always rocking some great swag and is among the best dressed from the USMNT.

Antonee Robinson

The Fulham defender is not just a menace on the flanks, Antonee Robinson also has some European style. Sporting cool sunglasses and not too fancy but elegant clothes make him one of the sharpest USMNT players.

Paul Arriola

The often-criticized winger likes to go urban with his threads, here is a recent picture of Paul Arriola uploaded on Instagram showcases how he rocks ripped jeans and a flannel overcoat.

Yunus Musah

The Valencia midfielder goes smooth and clean with his look off the pitch. Yunus Musah can be seen rocking his threads usually with some fashionable Pumas.

Brenden Aaronson

Speedy midfielder Brenden Aaronson is all American and you can tell by the way he dresses. On his social media feed Aaronson seems to favor the dog days of summer, rocking shorts and a hoodie.

Sergiño Dest

No one rocks a hoodie better on the USMNT than Sergiño Dest, who has that Amsterdam style to match that now acquired Barcelona speed. Dest is as urban as they get, and you can tell by his flashy moves on the field.

Gianluca Busio

Gianluca Busio has traded that Kansas City style for Italian elegance. Recently the midfielder rocked a very European summer look on a recent trip to Greece. Smooth as they come Busio hits a home run with this look.

Sebastian Lletget

It’s still up in the air if Sebastian Lletget will get on the World Cup roster or not, but when it comes to style, he certainly holds his own. Becky G’s main squeeze hit’s the streets stylin' and profilin' like no other.

Giovanni Reyna

Maybe the most talented player on the USMNT player pool, few have the soccer brain and skill of Giovanni Reyna. Off the field, like his old man, Gio is all business, usually going sporty and keeping focused on the game.

Tyler Adams

The new Leeds man does not mind going retro, and retro is in as Tyler Adams sports a 2007 USMNT third jersey with some banging sneakers for a 4th of July Instagram post.

Zack Steffen

Few can rock a fanny pack these days and Zack Steffen pulls it off. The on-loan goalkeeper is trying to earn his starting position on the USMNT again on the field, but off of it the USMNT back stopper looks just fine.

Chris Richards

The new Crystal Palace defender is sporting a hoodie and keeping it urban and is all smiles. Chris Richards is a talented defender who was spotted and debuted for Bayern Munich in Germany, now he is taking his skills to the Premier League.

Jordan Pefok

The new Union Berlin man is trying to send his coach a statement that he wants to be the USMNT’s go-to forward come the World Cup. Pefok has scored goals in the Champions League, Switzerland, and now in Germany. It’s hard to ignore that potential on the field and off he knows how to rock a combination.

Ricardo Pepi

Pefok has competition in Ricardo Pepi who was sold from MLS to Germany for $20 million. Pepi is all business in a suit and will look to return to his scoring touch in his second season in the Bundesliga.

Matt Turner

New Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is as smooth as they come with a nice suit and sneakers. Turner at the moment is the USMNT’s number one in goal but will need to get minutes to solidify his place in Qatar.

Walker Zimmerman

New dad Walker Zimmerman recently did a photoshoot for Good Looks rocking a black overcoat with black Adidas windbreakers. Zimmerman looks like something out of Thor in the shoot and earns some style points in the process.

Christian Pulisic

The USMNT’s most talented player Christian Pulisic is usually going casual or sporty on Instagram. Usually taking in the beach or rocking a cool Puma tracksuit. On the field Captain America is all business and will be the key component to lead the USMNT to a long run at the World Cup.

Weston McKennie

Considered by many to be one of the best dressed on the team Weston McKennie knows how to rock a suit just as well as he does urban and casual wear. McKennie has a grade A personality and that shows off in his clothing.

Timothy Weah

The best dressed player on the USMNT is Timothy Weah, son of the great AC Milan forward George Weah, who is now the president of Liberia, Weah has earned his style points, be it on the field or off where he rocks urban, suits, and rap wear with ease. As stylish as they come is the speedy winger.