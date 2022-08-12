On matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura MX tournament, Mexico City will be buzzing with the fiery rivalry between Pumas and Club America. Find here the predictions, odds and also how and where to watch the match for free if you are in the United States.

Pumas UNAM vs America: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Apertura 2022 Liga MX in the US

Liga MX continues its accelerated pace to finish ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and celebrates its matchday 8 in which an intense rivalry between Pumas and America comes to life. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this match including predictions, odds, etcetera. You can enjoy the broadcast for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

The Liga MX match between Pumas UNAM and Club America is even considered high risk for those in attendance due to the unbridled passion shown by their respective fans, who are long-time rivals. It is easy for a single spark between their supporters, to start big fires.

Add to the aforementioned situation, the fact that there are three valuable points at stake to help them get back on track in the Apertura 2022 Liga MX tournament standings, and Pumas UNAM vs America earns the label of a must-see match.

Pumas vs America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Olimpico Universitario Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream US: FuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision

Pumas vs America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Pumas vs America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It was in 1962 that a match between Pumas UNAM and Club America was played for the first time in Liga MX. Since then, 157 matches have been played, with a balance in favor of the Águilas, who have won 58 times, to 39 wins for the Universitarios and 61 draws.

The tendency to draw has been present in the last 5 occasions in which Pumas has faced America, as there have been 2 draws, the most recent in the match they played in February 2022, 2 wins for Dani Alves' new team and only 1 for the Aguilas.

How to watch or live stream Pumas vs America in the US

The best plan for Saturday night, August 13 is a great session in front of the TV courtesy of matchday 8 of the Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX with the stellar dish of Pumas UNAM vs America.

Pumas vs America: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers are mindful of the trend of the highest number of draws historically between Pumas and América.