Pumas UNAM will play against Cruz Azul for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this game such as the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this Liga MX regular season matchup. If you are in the US, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this game.

Pumas UNAM had one of the worst regular seasons ever. In fact, the team managed by Andres Lillini has won just twice in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Despite Pumas UNAM have one of the top strikers in Juan Dinneno, who has scored six goals, they haven't taken advantage of him.

On the other side, Cruz Azul started to get on track in their last couple of matchdays. Under Raul Gutierrez's management, La Maquina Cementera are playing good, but they haven't picked up wins on the road. However, this matchup as its played in Mexico City, won't feel any different. In fact, at the Azteca Stadium, Cruz Azul have already won two of their last three games.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Date

Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will face-off for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This Liga MX matchup will be played on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City. Both teams seek a win to keep their chances for a spot in the Liga MX Playoffs.

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the US

This Matchday 15 matchup between Puebla and Tigres UANL will be played on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). And, it will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Other available options are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.