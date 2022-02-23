Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Saprissa meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México on February 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team must play accurately to avoid humiliation. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.
Pumas UNAM must prevent the visitors from scoring early in the game or things could get more complicated than expected. After Pumas could not win on the road the 2-2 score is not in Pumas favor as the visitors could score a goal and play the rest of the game defensively.
Deportivo Saprissa knew how to play at home against the visitors, it was a tough game for them but in the end the team never lost control of the game despite Pumas scoring the first goal of the game. Deportivo Saprissa have not lost since February 13 in what was a game in the local league.
Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa: Match Information
Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Time: 10:30 PM (ET)
Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, Mexico.
Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)
Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa: Times by State in the US
ET: 10:30 PM
CT: 9:30 PM
MT: 8:30 PM
PT: 7:30 PM
Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa: Storylines
Pumas have a good record in the last three games, a win against Leon and a draw against Atlas in the 2022 Clausura Tournament and a draw against Deportivo Saprissa. Three games without losing, but the game on the road against Saprissa left many doubts about Pumas' defense since ball possession was in Saprissa's favor with 52%, despite the fact that Pumas had more corners during that game they could not avoid the draw.
Deportivo Saprissa had two more shots on goal than Pumas during the first leg, a total of 14 shots of which six were on goal, while Puma with offensive problems only had 4 shots on goal. Both of Deportivo Saprissa's goals were scored by Christian Bolaños, one in the 45th minute and the equalizer in the 75th minute.
How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa in the U.S.
This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.
Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa: Predictions And Odds
Pumas UNAM are home favorites to win this game by -1 goal and -253 moneyline at BetMGM, they are big favorite with home field but the local defense is struggling. Deportivo Saprissa are underdogs with +1 ATS and +858 moneyline. The draw is offered at +328 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: OVER 2.5.
|FanDuel
|Pumas UNAM
|-1 / -253
|Draw
|+328 / 2.5
|Deportivo Saprissa
|+1 / +858