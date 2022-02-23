Pumas UNAM play against Deportivo Saprissa for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Saprissa meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México on February 23, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team must play accurately to avoid humiliation. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pumas UNAM must prevent the visitors from scoring early in the game or things could get more complicated than expected. After Pumas could not win on the road the 2-2 score is not in Pumas favor as the visitors could score a goal and play the rest of the game defensively.

Deportivo Saprissa knew how to play at home against the visitors, it was a tough game for them but in the end the team never lost control of the game despite Pumas scoring the first goal of the game. Deportivo Saprissa have not lost since February 13 in what was a game in the local league.

Pumas UNAM vs Deportivo Saprissa: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)