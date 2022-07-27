Pumas UNAM play against Mazatlan for Matchweek 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Mazatlan in Matchweek 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario today, July 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team doesn't know what it's like to lose in the new season and they are likely to win this game. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Pumas UNAM are still one of the big favorites for the 2022 Apertura Tournament, they are in the 7th spot of the standings with a record of 1-3-0. Ties are a good sign, but they need to win more games to show why they are favorites.

Mazatlan are underdogs this season as in the previous season and it is unlikely that they will be able to do anything important at this stage. So far Mazatlan's record is negative with two draws and two losses.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, DF.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Storylines

Pumas UNAM are undefeated after four weeks of the new season, they opened the 2022 Apertura Tournament with a draw against Tijuana 1-1 and the team's first win came against Necaxa at home 1-0. Pumas UNAM's most recent game was another draw against Pachuca on the road.

Mazatlan still have enough time to climb spots in the standings but it is unlikely that they can do anything with so many games against the big favorites like America, Leon, Monterrey and Atlas, that is only a small number of the games that Mazatlan will play in the current season. At least the last two weeks were good for them with a couple of draws against Pachuca and Atletico San Luis,

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan in the U.S.

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are big favorites at home to win this game with 1.73 odds that will pay $173 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record but the visitors have a two-week no-losing streak. Mazatlan are underdogs with 4.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pumas UNAM 1.73.

