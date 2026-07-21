Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026 match on July 21, 2026

Toluca take on Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026. Pumas UNAM seeks to recover from their debut defeat against a Toluca side that comes from winning. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Toluca vs Pumas UNAM Tournament Liga MX Date Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time 11:05 PM (ET) / 8:05 PM (PT) TV Channels TUDN Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Toluca vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch this exciting matchup through multiple viewing options. Traditional television coverage will be available on TUDN.

For those who prefer streaming, the game can be watched live on DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX across a wide range of compatible devices.

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Can I watch Toluca vs Pumas UNAM for free?

Soccer supporters across the United States can watch this thrilling contest live on DirecTV Stream, which is currently providing a 5-day free trial for qualified new customers.

Fans looking to follow every minute of the action can take advantage of this limited-time promotion to stream the entire game live without paying anything upfront before the trial expires.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Pumas UNAM will try to rebound after opening the Apertura 2026 with a 3-0 loss to Pachuca, despite entering the season on the heels of a runner-up finish in the Clausura.

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After coming within reach of the title just months ago, Pumas now face an early opportunity to get their season back on track.

Standing in their way are Toluca, who opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Chivas and will look to make it two straight victories.

Paulinho of Toluca – Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

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Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Predicted Lineups

Toluca (4-2-3-1): Raúl González; Alan Barbosa, Carlos Méndez, Luan Garcia, Matheus Pereira, Cristian Gallardo; Nicolás Romero, José Angulo, Víctor Díaz; Matías Pérez, Paulinho.

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Keylor Navas; Jeyland López, Francisco Silva, Óscar Duarte, Alvaro Angulo; José Córdova, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Pedro Vite, Fernando Trigos; Juninho, Adrián Morales.

What time is the Toluca vs Pumas UNAM match?

The match kicks off today, July 21, at 11:05 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:05 PM

Central Time: 10:05 PM

Mountain Time: 9:05 PM

Pacific Time: 8:05 PM