Pumas UNAM and Pachuca face off at Olímpico de Universitario Stadium on the final Matchday of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Pumas UNAM and Pachuca will face each other at Olímpico de Universitario Stadium (Mexico), on Matchday 17 and last game of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Pumas UNAM need to win to secure a place in the playoff zone. The team managed by Andres Lillini is in 12th place in the standings with 19 points. Los Universitarios will play against Pachuca after having tied 2-2 with Seattle Sounders in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final.

On the other hand, Guillermo Almada´s men are already qualified and have secured their place in the quarterfinals. Pachuca are in first place in the standings with 38 points. It has won its last five games, and in its last match, Los Tuzos defeated Monterrey 3-0.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Date

Pumas UNAM and Pachuca will meet at Olímpico de Universitario Stadium on Sunday, May 1, on Matchday 17 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV channels in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca

The game to be played between Pumas UNAM and Pachuca in the final Matchday of the 2022 Clausura regular season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.