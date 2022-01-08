A new season of Liga MX begins and Matchday 1 will have the game between the Pumas UNAM and Toluca. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

This weekend a new championship of the Mexican first division began. One of the Matchday 1 games will be between Pumas UNAM and Toluca. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on Fubo TV (free trial).

Liga MX began this weekend and the teams are preparing to face a difficult competition with the illusions of lifting the trophy at the end of it. In this Matchday 1, Pumas UNAM, a team that was one of the animators of the last tournament reaching the semifinals, will have their premiere. This season, the team from Mexico City incorporated Omar Islas (Tabasco), and had the departures of Andrés Iniestra (Atlético San Luis), and Erik Lira (Cruz Azul).

On the visitor's side, the last tournament was eliminated by this same rival in the Reclassification and in this game they will surely seek revenge. Toluca was reinforced this season with Ignacio Ambriz (coach), Carlos Guzmán (Atlético Morelia), Jordan Sierra (Tigres), Daniel Alvarez (Puebla), and Leo Fernández (Tigres).

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that these two rivals will play for the Liga MX Matchday 1 will be the 49th in history between the two rivals. The statistics are generally quite even, there are only two matches of difference. In total there are 16 victories for Pumas UNAM and 18 for Toluca and there were 14 draws.

How to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Toluca in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, January 9 at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario for the Matchday 1 of Liga MX between Pumas UNAM and Toluca will be broadcast in the US on FUBO TV (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, Univision, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW.

Pumas UNAM vs Toluca: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Pumas UNAM are the favorite with -110 odds, while Toluca have +320. A tie would finish in a +235 payout.