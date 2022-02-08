Who are the continental champions going into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? We break the list down from all of FIFA’s confederations.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to take place on November 21st this year and the eyes of the world will be on the FIFA World Cup. It will be the last World Cup to feature 32 teams and will be held for the first time in a Middle Eastern country.

FIFA disbanded the Confederations Cup, a tournament that was used as a lead up to the World Cup hosted by the host nation, the last tournament taking place in 2017 and won by Germany.

Before the 2022 World Cup takes place all of the confederations would have crowned their regional champions, here is a list of all the current winners in a lead up to the World Cup.

Concacaf - USA

The USMNT were winners of the 2021 Gold Cup by beating archrivals Mexico in the final 1-0 after extra time. The USMNT also won the Concacaf Nations League, defeating Mexico in the final as well.

UEFA - Italy

Italy was crowned Euro 2020 champions; the Italians captured their second title on penalty kicks with England missing their last three attempts.

Conmebol - Argentina

Argentina broke their official title drought by defeating Brazil in the final 1-0 on an Angel Di Maria goal. It was Argentina’s first title since 1993 and their 15th overall, tying Uruguay for most championships. It also marked Lionel Messi’s first title with Argentina.

AFC - Qatar

It was Qatar’s first major continental championship with a shocking 3-1 win over Japan in the 2019 final. For Qatar it was a great showcase of the team’s talent and later in 2021 they would compete and play well in the Gold Cup making it to the semifinals.

CAF - Senegal

The African Nations Cup winners for the first time is Senegal winning the title after a penalty kick shootout win over Egypt after a 0-0 match.

OFC - New Zealand

New Zealand are the current OFC Nations Cup champions, but the 2020 tournament was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The All Whites captured the title in 2016 and the next tournament is set for 2024.