In the weeks leading up to the World Cup, the most anticipated event has been the unveiling of each country's roster of participating players. One of the teams who have shared their 26-man squad on Thursday are Germany. Get the lowdown on who will be representing the Nationalelf in Qatar 2022.

From November 20 to December 18, 32 teams will compete for the title of global champions in football at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Big sides like France, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Argentina, England, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Belgium are always among the favorites.

The German national team, managed by Hansi Flick and hoping to redeem themselves after failing to go beyond the Group Round in Russia four years ago. The four-time winner have finished second four times and now have to forget the disappointing 2018 edition when they were only able to net once in all three defeats.

Flick has revitalized an aging team by injecting it with energy, vitality, and risk-taking, leading Die Mannschaft to a 10-match undefeated streak. On September 23 they lost to Hungary, 1-0, ending their unbeaten streak. The former Bayern manager has finally unveiled the whole roster, although it's lacking several attack-oriented guys.

Germany’s full list of players for Qatar 2022

Youssoufa Moukoko, a 17-year-old striker prodigy for Borussia Dortmund, has been called up to the German World Cup team by Hansi Flick. Since Timo Werner is out with an injury, the national team decided to go with the youngster. Even the 30-year-old midfielder Mario Gotze made a remarkable comeback after a five-year absence from the national squad. Unfortunately for experienced defender Mats Hummels, Dortmund captain Marco Reus, and the rejuvenated Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz, none of them made the cut.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenders: Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), Christian Gunter (Freiburg), Armell Bella Kotchap (Southampton).

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).

