South Korea is the only country to have qualified for the World Cup on 10 successive occasions, a streak that is longer than the reigning champions France's (seven). Here, take a look at their road to Qatar 2022.

South Korea will be participating in their 11th World Cup, and their 10th consecutively, in Qatar. When it comes to World Cup appearances, no Asian side can match the record of the South Koreans.

In 2002, when the South Korean national side reached the Semi-Finals of the World Cup at their own stadium, will always be remembered as the most remarkable in the history of South Korean soccer. Since that Guus Hiddink squad inspired a whole country to dream, the Taeguk Warriors have entered every World Cup with the dreams of millions of people riding on the team's shoulders.

In the 2010 tournament, held in South Africa eight years later, the Asian side advanced to the Quarter-Finals, where they were ultimately eliminated by Uruguay 2-1. Having been placed in Group H with Portugal and Ghana, they will have an opportunity for payback against Uruguay this November.

South Korea's AFC 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures and Results

Second round (Group H)

September 10, 2019 - Turkmenistan 0 South Korea 2 (Na Sang-ho 13', Jung Woo-young 82')

October 10, 2019 - South Korea 8 (Son Heung-min 10', pen 45+5', Kim Shin-wook 17', 30', 54', 64', Hwang Hee-chan 20', Kwon Chang-hoon 76') Sri Lanka 0

October 15, 2019 - North Korea 0 South Korea 0 (Match voided after North Korea withdrew from competition)

November 14, 2019 - Lebanon 0 South Korea 0

June 5, 2021 - South Korea 5 (Hwang Ui-jo 9', 72', Nam Tae-hee 45+2', Kim Young-gwon 56', Kwon Chang-hoon 62') Turkmenistan 0

June 9, 2021 - Sri Lanka 0 South Korea 5 (Kim Shin-wook 14', pen 42', Lee Dong-gyeong 22', Hwang Hee-chan 53', Jeong Sang-bin 77')

June 15, 2021 - South Korea 2 (Sabra og 50', Son Heung-min 65') Lebanon 1 (Saad 12')

Third round (Group A)

September 2, 2021 - South Korea 0 Iraq 0

September 7, 2021 - South Korea 1 (Kwon Chang-hoon 59') Lebanon 0

October 7, 2021 - South Korea 2 (Hwang In-beom 47', Son Heung-min 88') Syria 1 (Khribin 83')

October 12, 2021 - Iran 1 (Jahanbakhsh 76') South Korea 1 (Son Heung-min 48')

November 11, 2021 - South Korea 1 (Hwang Hee-chan pen 36') UAE 0

November 16, 2021 - Iraq 0 South Korea 3 (Lee Jae-sung 33', Son Heung-min pen 74', Jeong Woo-yeong 80')

January 27, 2022 - Lebanon 0 South Korea 1 (Cho Gue-sung 45+1')

February 1, 2022 - Syria 0 South Korea 2 (Kim Jin-su 53', Kwon Chang-hoon 71')

March 24, 2022 - South Korea 2 (Son Heung-min 45+2', Kim Young-gwon 62') Iran 0

March 29, 2022 - UAE 1 (Abdallah 54') South Korea 0

