The whole world turned out to get tickets for Qatar 2022 World Cup. FIFA's official first phase sale has just ended and really soon the fans will figure out if they have had success or not in their attempt to assure their place in soccer's main event.

FIFA's official World Cup tickets first phase sale is over. After 20 days of availability, fans all around the world have had their chance to attempt to grab a spot in any of the upcoming matches of Qatar 2022. The number of requests confirms why this is possibly the biggest event in sports.

Simply, 24 hours after Qatar 2022 World Cup tickets sale started, FIFA shared that 1.2 million applications were submitted, being the host country at the top of the application list. Then, several countries from different continents appeared as the most interested in getting tickets.

This was an opening random selection draw sales period, but it will not be the very only and last opportunity to get World Cup tickets. Fans who do not get a positive answer to their request will have the chance to search for the available spots left in Qatar 2022 in the upcoming first-come, first-served sales phase, whose start date and time are to be announced.

How many World Cup tickets request did FIFA receive in the first sales period?

On its official website, FIFA shared that the fan's answer to the official first phase sale period was massive. Unfortunately for the applicants, this is not good news as the chances to be allowed to buy tickets for Qatar 2022 matches will be reduced.

"Fans across the globe have proven their enthusiasm ahead of football’s biggest celebration as 17 million ticket requests were received in the first sales period of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which lasted just 20 days. The largest number of applicants came from the host country", stated soccer's main organization.

Behind the host country, tons of ticket applications were received from countries such as the United States, Argentina, Brazil, England, France, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The most requested match to attend in Qatar 2022 was the final one on December 18 at Lusail Stadium, with 1.8 million applications. The venue's capacity is 80,000.

March 8 should be scheduled in the soccer fans' agenda as the main date to know if their World Cup ticket application was accepted or rejected. FIFA promised that every single request, successful, partially successful, or unsuccessful, would be notified of its status.