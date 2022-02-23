Qatar 2022 matches will be distributed along 8 stadiums, the lowest quantity of venues since Argentina 1978. These are good news to the fans that will attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup as the mobility between cities and venues is going to be very agile.

Qatar 2022: How to move between the stadiums where the matches of the next FIFA World Cup will be held?

With a surface of 11,571 km², Qatar will be one of the World Cup's host countries with the easiest mobility for the fans who are going to attend FIFA's main tournament. Compared with the latest edition, held in Russia, there is an immense difference as this European country has a surface of 17,13 million km².

If any soccer fan has survived Russia 2018, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be an easy challenge concerning the mobility between the host cities, and, of course, the stadiums where the 64 matches of this tournament will be held.

So, get ready to figure out everything you need to know to visualize how your mobility experience during your attendance at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be, from the moment you leave the airport until you arrive at the venues that will hold the matches you have tickets for.

Traveling from Hamad International Airport to the host cities of Qatar 2022

The twenty-second edition of the FIFA World Cup will occur along 4 cities: Doha (Qatar's capital), Al Wakrah, Al Khor, and Al Rayyan. To get to the host country of soccer's main even there is no other way than arriving at Doha's Hamad International Airport. The adventure begins there.

Qatar 2022 is planned to be a very compact tournament as the maximum distance between the 8 stadiums where the games will take place is no longer than 75 kilometers, this means that it will not be necessary to take any flight to move from one host city to another. A huge environmental benefit.

The distance between Hamad International Airport and the rest of the host cities of the upcoming FIFA World Cup:

-Hamad Airport to Doha (downtown), 15 kilometers / 9.3 miles

-Hamad Airport to Al Wakrah, 17 kilometers / 10.5 miles

-Hamad Airport to Al Khor, 75 kilometers / 46 miles

-Hamad Airport to Al Rayyan, 28 kilometers / 17 miles

The distance between the host cities of Qatar 2022

If you are one of the lucky ones to get tickets to multiple matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 you have to be prepared to move from one city to another. This could be the case of following your country's National Team during the Group Stage and the rest of the Knockout phases or achieving to attend the best matches of the whole tournament.

The distance between Doha and the rest of the host cities of the upcoming FIFA World Cup:

-Doha to Al Wakrah, 20 kilometers / 12 miles

-Doha to Al Khor, 60 kilometers / 37.2 miles

-Doha to Al Rayyan, 16 kilometers / 9.9 miles

The distance between Al Wakrah and the rest of the host cities of the upcoming FIFA World Cup except Doha:

-Al Wakrah to Al Khor, 70 kilometers / 43.4 miles

-Al Wakrah to Al Rayyan, 31 kilometers / 19.2 miles

The distance between Al Khor and Al Rayyan:

-Al Khor to Al Rayyan, 60 kilometers / 37.2 miles

Moving between the stadiums of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Maybe you have two or more National Teams or just you are a soccer lover, but if you have tickets for different games held on the same day, the next information will be very useful and encouraging, given that with the proper planning, and a little luck, you could be able to attend two matches in different stadiums the same day.

Moving from Lusail stadium to the rest of the venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

-Lusail Stadium to Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 30 kilometers / 18.6 miles

-Lusail Stadium to Al Bayt Stadium, 40 kilometers / 24.8 miles

-Lusail Stadium to Al Janoub Stadium, 32 kilometers / 19.8 miles

-Lusail Stadium to Al Thumama Stadium, 31 kilometers / 19.2 miles

-Lusail Stadium to Education City Stadium, 22 kilometers / 13.6 miles

-Lusail Stadium to Khalifa International Stadium, 27 kilometers / 16.7 miles

-Lusail Stadium to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 30 kilometers / 18.6 miles

Moving from Al Bayt Stadium to the rest of the venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 except Lusail Stadium:

-Al Bayt Stadium to Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 50 kilometers / 31 miles

-Al Bayt Stadium to Al Janoub Stadium, 70 kilometers / 43.4 miles

-Al Bayt Stadium to Al Thumama Stadium, 60 kilometers / 37.2 miles

-Al Bayt Stadium to Education City Stadium, 58 kilometers / 36 miles

-Al Bayt Stadium to Khalifa International Stadium, 53 kilometers / 32.9 miles

-Al Bayt Stadium to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 58 kilometers / 36 miles

Moving from Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to the rest of the venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 except Lusail Stadium, and Al Bayt Stadium:

-Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to Al Janoub Stadium, 37 kilometers / 22.9 miles

-Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to Al Thumama Stadium, 29 kilometers / 18.1 miles

-Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to Education City Stadium, 11 kilometers / 6.8 miles

-Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to Khalifa International Stadium, 20 kilometers / 12.4 miles

-Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 39 kilometers / 24.2 miles

Moving from Khalifa International Stadium to the rest of the venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 except Lusail Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium:

-Khalifa International Stadium to Al Janoub Stadium, 37 kilometers / 22.9 miles

-Khalifa International Stadium to Al Thumama Stadium, 15 kilometers / 9.3 miles

-Khalifa International Stadium to Education City Stadium, 11 kilometers / 6.8 miles

-Khalifa International Stadium to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 39 kilometers / 24.2 miles

Moving from Al Janoub Stadium to the rest of the venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 except Lusail Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium:

-Al Janoub Stadium to Al Thumama Stadium, 14 kilometers / 8.6 miles

-Al Janoub Stadium to Education City Stadium, 32 kilometers / 19.8 miles

-Al Janoub Stadium to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 25 kilometers / 15.5 miles

Moving from Al Thumama Stadium to the rest of the venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 except Lusail Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium:

-Al Thumama Stadium to Education City Stadium, 23 kilometers / 14.2 miles

-Al Thumama Stadium to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 17 kilometers / 10.5 miles

Moving from Education City Stadium to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium:

-Education City Stadium to Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 23 kilometers / 14.2 miles

How to move between the stadiums of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

There will be several transportation options for those who are going to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The most comfortable and safe, considering the Covid-19 pandemic, is to rent a car. Considering that the distances between the host cities and the different stadiums are no longer than 44 miles it could be a good option. The price of Qatari gasoline is 2.1 dollars per Gallon (February 2022).

Public transportation will be the most common way to move during Qatar 2022. The good news for the FIFA World Cup attendants is that they will only need to use Doha Metro, inaugurated in May 2019, to arrive at any of the cities and stadiums, making connections with buses, where the main action of the tournament will be held.

To use Public transportation a Travel Card must be bought. There are two classes, the Standard and the Gold Club. The Card's cost, without credit, depends on the class of the trip: 2.7 dollars for the Standard and 27.4 for the Golden. Then, a single journey goes from 0.55 to 2.7 dollars. A whole day pass is about 1.6 and 8.2 dollars.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of Qatar, the main institution to organize Qatar 2022, has promised to offer a green tournament, environmental-friendly. For example, 20 % of the buses used for the fans' displacements during the FIFA World Cup will be electric. Also between 200 and 500 charging points will be located to stimulate the use of electric cars. There will be electric scooters and bicycles available to hire as well.