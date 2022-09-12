Though the FIFA World Cup is the ultimate tournament in the game, it looks like not every player is interested in taking part in Qatar 2022. Mexico, for instance, will have a notable absence this year.

The moment we're all waiting for is looming around. Qatar 2022 is only 69 days away from us, and world soccer couldn't be more excited about it. On November 20, a new FIFA World Cup gets underway when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador.

The stage is set, all eight groups have been drawn and the 32 national teams that booked a place know what their start looks like. Group C will probably be one to watch, with Lionel Messi's Argentina drawn against Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Robert Lewandowski's Poland.

Mexico head into this tournament with a point to prove, as they've struggled throughout the Qualifiers in addition to a disappointing 2021 Gold Cup performance. One of the biggest talking points about El Tri, however, is the absence of Chicharito and Carlos Vela. But the latter is not even interested in playing at the next World Cup.

Carlos Vela explains why he isn't interested in playing in Qatar 2022

"It's not a matter of excitement," Vela told SDP Noticias, as quoted by Marca. "When I was available and played for Mexico, I was excited to play in a World Cup and defend my country. But there are stages in football and in life.

"When you close a chapter, you have to let the others do their job. We have to support the side that we're on and wish the best to those that Tata decides he wants to bring in. I hope they have a good World Cup, that they can go as far as possible and that one day we become champions, which I think is the dream of every Mexican."

Mexico's path ahead of Qatar 2022

Gerardo Martino's men have four friendly games ahead of them before they start their World Cup campaign. In September, Mexico will face Peru and Colombia. In November, they'll take on Irak and Sweden.

El Tri will make their debut in Qatar 2022 on November 22 against Poland. Four days later, they'll come against Argentina before facing Saudi Arabia in the group stage finale.