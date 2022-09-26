The FIFA World Cup is just a few weeks away from us, which is why the excitement of the soccer community is through the roof. Curiously, Google may have 'predicted' the final of Qatar 2022 - and it doesn't favor Lionel Messi's Argentina nor Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

The most anticipated moment of the year is just around the corner. Qatar 2022 gets underway in less than two months, and world soccer can't wait for it. After four years, fans will once again be in for a treat with a new edition of the FIFA World Cup.

It's been a long journey for all 32 qualified teams, who have endured all kinds of challenges in their road to Qatar. Now that the stage is set, predictions are becoming increasingly popular as people debate who will get their hands on the coveted trophy. For many, this has to be Lionel Messi's turn.

The Argentine star has won countless individual and collective awards, but the World Cup has been elusive in his fantastic career. Others would like to see Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal to the promised land for the first time. Google, however, may have suggested that they won't be in the final.

Google may have predicted Qatar 2022 World Cup final

The 2022 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000 spectators. Every team is looking forward to making that game, but users have noticed something curious on Google.

When looking for next events at the Lusail Stadium, users read that Brazil and France were scheduled to play in the grand final. It is still unknown why this happened, but the company has already fixed it and the final now reads "TBD vs. TBD."

Of course, this could be just a mistake but many believe in these kinds of signs, especially when it comes to such a special event. The World Cup fever is through the roof, so all sorts of predictions make noise.

On top of that, this year it seems hard to guess who could emerge victorious in Qatar. Argentina and Brazil are strong contenders in South America, but Europe also has heavy favorites in France, Spain, England, and Germany.