Senegal's World Cup chances took a major hit when Sadio Mane was declared doubtful. The Lions of Teranga, however, have decided to take him along with the other 26 members of their team on their trip to Qatar. Here, find out who will be representing Senegal in the FIFA World Cup.

Sadio Mane left in the 20th minute of Bayern's 6-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen with what appeared to be an injury; this was a crucial match because it came less than two weeks before the start of the World Cup. After the game, the Bavarians' manager Julian Nagelsmann said the 30-year-old will get an X-ray to determine the extent of his injury.

Consequently, many people in his native country likely held their breath when the forward was replaced early in Tuesday's game. An even worse setback for Senegal had been reported by the French media source L'Equipe, who said that the forward's injury is too severe for him to participate in the event.

The left winger is the team's most recognizable player and would love nothing more than to help the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winners advance further in the World Cup. Despite scans showing a tibia injury that could have likely kept him out of the tournament, the Lions of Teranga's World Cup roster now includes the injured forward.

Senegal's full list of players for Qatar 2022

On Friday morning, the West African nation released their official roster of 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off later this month. Even though FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura claimed the country would consult witch doctors in order to ensure that Mane, his country's best player, would participate in the tournament, the superstar is still making the trip to the Middle East.

Even though Mane is now sidelined with an injury, it seems Senegal are willing to sacrifice a spot in their squad in the hopes that he will be well enough to play at the World Cup. On November 21, Senegal will play the Netherlands in the opening game of their Group A campaign.

Senegal's qualification for the tournament in Qatar was helped along by the former Liverpool man, who scored the game-winning penalty in a match against Egypt. This marked the third time in the country's history that they had qualified for a World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Eduoard Mendy (Chelsea),

Defenders: Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis),

Midfielders: Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamdou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur),

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

