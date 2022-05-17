Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Mexico National Team wants to have the best team available to break its curse of always being eliminated in the Round of 16 and good news comes from the Bundesliga, as Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly interested in a Mexican player who is currently in LaLiga in Spain.

It is no secret that the best soccer at the club level is in Europe. The Old Continent offers the opportunity for every player who plays in its leagues to increase both his physical and soccer quality. In the run-up to a FIFA World Cup, this is crucial and Mexico knows it. That is why it is celebrating a possibility that has opened up: one of its internationals could emigrate to the Bundesliga, specifically to Bayer Leverkusen.

Currently, Gerardo Martino and the Mexican National Team have a low number of their players playing in Europe's top leagues. There are Mexicans in Italy, Spain, and England. However, not all of them have earned the chance to play week in and week out.

Looking ahead to Qatar 2022, there is no Mexican player in Europe who stands out from the rest of his compatriots. Raúl Jimenez has not been able to return to the level he had before his skull injury and Hirving Lozano has suffered from various injuries that have taken away his rhythm. Andres Guardado is at the end of his career and Hector Herrera has just said goodbye to Atletico Madrid as he will emigrate to MLS.

Mexican soccer player in the sights of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany

While Bayer Leverkusen's 2021-2022 season did not include any titles, finishing third in the Bundesliga, one of the best leagues in the world, is a significant achievement. Thus, Leverkusen is an interesting destination for any Mexican looking to emigrate to Europe. However, its coach, Gerardo Seoane, has already expressed which player from El Tri he would like to sign. The lucky one plays in Spain's LaLiga.

"We look a lot at foreign players. We like players with an offensive profile, fast players. There is a very good Mexican who plays in Spain and I would like to see him in our ranks, but there is a lot of competition", stated Seoane in a press conference prior to a friendly match Bayer Leverkusen is having in Mexico against Club Toluca.

Following the profile of the Mexican that Seone would like to sign for Bayer Leverkusen, the options are limited to Jesus Corona of Sevilla, Orbelín Pineda of Celta Vigo and Diego Lainez of Betis. All are players who stand out for their speed and skill, although Pineda plays much more in midfield and Lainez and Corona play on the flanks.

However, all indications are that it is Diego Lainez who could be on Bayer Leverkusen's wish list for next season. According to ESPN Mexico, when Betis and Leverkusen met in October 2021 in the Europa League, Lainez caught Seoane's attention and there was a rapprochement between the two sides, but nothing materialized.

Mexican players who have played for Bayer Leverkusen

The relationship between Bayer Leverkusen and the Mexican players has already had a few chapters written in the past. Specifically, there are two. It all started when in January 2014, Andres Guardado, now a Betis player, and teammate and mentor of Diego Lainez, played 6 months with Leverkusen, without much success.

The other Mexican who wore the Bayer shirt left a very pleasant sensation. That was Chicharito Hernandez, now playing for the LA Galaxy, who won over the Leverkusen fans with his goals. In two seasons, Hernandez played 76 games and scored 39 goals. Very decent records.