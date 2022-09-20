The unthinkable happened: there will be a meeting and mingling of universes when the NFL and soccer, in the biggest tournament of the kicking sport: the FIFA World Cup. Learn how the legendary Tom Brady is the "culprit" that this is going to happen in Qatar 2022.

The term crossover is associated with the fact that two universes with no apparent connection meet, creating memorable moments or consequences. An example of this could well be the NFL and soccer. Oil and water for many. Seeing them come together is something peculiar that will happen at the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

These sports are so popular that they generate millions of dollars in revenue. While it must be said that the cradle of football is the United States, although it is consumed throughout the world, and soccer has much greater penetration and broadcasting sources around the globe.

That is where the strangeness of the hodgepodge that will happen in upcoming FIFA World Cup lies. In the middle of the most prestigious soccer tournament, the NFL will raise its flag in Qatar. All thanks to one of its absolute legends, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

How will Brady link the NFL with the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup?

A crossover of this magnitude could only be accomplished by a figure of Tom Brady's magnitude. Simply put, the San Mateo, California native is the winningest quarterback in NFL history; even he alone has won more Super Bowls, seven, than many franchises.

Brady announced during an interview he gave to the podcast Let's Go! that his 7 NFL championship rings, 6 with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be exhibited in a museum in Qatar during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, that is, from November 20 to December 18.

"I gave them (his Super Bowl Champion rings) to a friend of mine who sent them so they can enjoy them in a museum in Qatar. Fans and tourists will be able to enjoy them during the World Cup. They will be able to see what a Super Bowl ring of an American football champion looks like in Qatar," stated Brady.

So if you are one of the lucky ones who will experience the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and have some time off from soccer action, you already know that you will have the opportunity to meet the rings that support the legend of one of the greatest, if not the greatest, exponent of the NFL, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr, Tom Brady. The museum where the relics of the now Bucs quarterback will be displayed is not yet known.