The entrance to the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East might not be as hard as it is thought as there are multiple countries with visa-free entry. Figure out if you need any procedure to make to attend Qatar 2022 depending on your nationality and residence.

Qatar 2022: Visa-free entry countries to the next World Cup and the ones who need to apply for one

To have the best of the experiences possible in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 it is imperative to comply with the requirements of the host country. This includes, first of all, the entrance procedures and visa authorizations needed.

It would be a pity if you focus only on getting the best available tickets for the Qatar 2022 matches you want to attend, booking the best accommodation according to your budget and preferences, and buying the most comfortable flight, just to find out that your entry to this Middle East country is denied.

Then, you will find the list of countries whose citizens enjoy a Qatar visa-free entry and for how many days, and those who need to start a procedure to get the official permission to get into the next FIFA World Cup land.

The overview of Qatar entry visa requirements for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar prides itself to be "the most open country in the Middle East". And it must be like that a least from November 21 to December 18, the dates on which the FIFA World Cup will be held in their land. Depending on the applicant's nationality, this country has two ways to cross its borders: visa-free or compulsory visa requirement.

The visa-free entry to Qatar

The visa-free option is open to citizens of 95 countries. This is the best deal cause as the "nationals of eligible countries do not require any prior visa arrangements and can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar, by presenting a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months and a confirmed onward or return ticket", according to official Qatari government website Visit Qatar.

Depending on the nationality of the applicant, the number of days allowed to stay in Qatar can vary from 30 to 90 "during either a single trip or on multiple trips". In any of the cases, that is enough days to fully enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which lasts 27 days.

Whether with a 90 or 30-day permission, in both cases it is essential to present a valid hotel booking for the whole duration of the stance in Qatar, and, also to be fully vaccinated (two or more doses depending on the vaccine's type) 14 days before the arrival to the next FIFA World Cup land.

Compulsory visa to visit Qatar

Citizens of the countries that do not belong to the 95 countries visa-free list must apply for an online tourist visa to attend Qatar 2022. The procedure must be made online via the Qatar Visa Center. The requirements are to complete an online form, upload a passport, and pictures of the applicant, provide an airline ticket and make an online 28 dollar pay using a credit card (Visa or Master Card only).

Visa requirement to entry to Qatar for the United States and Canada Citizens

Both American and Canadian fans wanting to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will have visa-free entry to this country. The waiver will be valid for up to 30 days. It will be just demanded to present a full vaccination process and a hotel booking for the whole stay.

The rest of the countries of the American continent with visa-free entry to Qatar

Up to 90 days stance permission: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic.

Up to 30 days stance permission: Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Countries of the European continent with visa-free entry to Qatar

Up to 90 days stance permission: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Up to 30 days stance permission: Andorra, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Ireland, Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Russia, San Marino, United Kingdom, and Vatican City.

Countries of the Asian, African, and Oceania continent with visa-free entry to Qatar

Up to 90 days stance permission: Malaysia, and Seychelles.

Up to 30 days stance permission: Australia, Brunei, China, Hong Kong, China, India*, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Macau, Maldives, Mauritius, New Zealand, Pakistan, Rwanda, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Suriname, and Thailand.

*Indian citizens might get a visa-free entry if the following conditions are met: passport with validation of at least 6 months, confirmed return ticket, possession of a minimum cash amount of $1400 or a valid credit card, hotel quarantine booking for the number of days advised based on the latest travel advisory, full vaccination process (more than 14 days after the last dose), get a negative PCR test 72 after the arrival, and electronic registration to the Ehteraz platform before traveling.

Countries with compulsory visa requirements to entry to Qatar

If your country does not appear in any of the lists shown above, you will require to apply for a tourist visa to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Check out the "Compulsory visa to visit Qatar" section to know how to get your authorization to enter this Middle East country.