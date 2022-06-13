Australia qualified for Qatar 2022 after defeating Peru on penalties in their Inter-Confederation Playoff match. Here, check out when and whom they will debut in the World Cup in November.

Qatar 2022: When and against whom will Australia make their debut in the World Cup?

Qatar 2022 is five months away and the last two spots will be decided this week. Australia just booked their ticket to the World Cup after defeating Peru 5-4 on penalties in their Inter-Confederation Playoff match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

The match between these two teams, who before this game have only faced each other in Russia 2018, was very tight, with chances for both of them. However, Australia were able to hold Peru back to force the penalties.

That way, Australia will be playing their sixth final stage of the World Cup, and their fifth consecutive. In Russia 2018, they were eliminated in the group stage. Before beating Peru, the Socceroos defeated UAE United Arab Emirates last week.

Australia will play in Group D of Qatar 2022

The national team of Australia will debut against no other than the current champions France on Tuesday, November 22 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The other two teams that complete the group are Denmark and Tunisia.

Australia played against Denmark and France in the last World Cup. Australia lost to France in Matchday 1 of Russia 2018 2-1, while they drew 1-1 against Denmark. Coincidentally, Peru was the other team in the Group C of the last World Cup and the Socceroos lost to Los Blanquirrojos 2-0.

With those results, they were eliminated in the group stage. So far, Australia’s best result in a World Cup has been reaching the Round of 16, which they did in Germany 2006, losing 1-0 to eventual champions Italy.