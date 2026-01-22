Patriots star fires back at Sean Payton, Broncos with bold warning about AFC Championship

Warning shots are being fired ahead of the AFC Championship between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. Now, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has put Sean Payton on notice with a strong statement.

A ticket to Super Bowl LX is on the line. The Patriots visit the Broncos in an NFL showdown that has enough storylines to become an instant classic. However, New England isn’t letting Payton’s latest statement go unnoticed. Instead, Boutte answered Payton with a chip on his shoulder.

“They can rest in Cancun, too, at the end of the day,” Boutte told reporters when asked about Payton’s recent message. Boutte and the Patriots will take on Payton’s Broncos in the AFC Championship Game on January 25 at 3:00 pm ET.

Payton’s message

As the Broncos gear up for their first AFC Championship game appearance since the 2015 NFL season, Payton issued a powerful order to the fans to bring their A-game to Empower Field at Mile High. As Payton confidently stated, fans will have more than enough time to rest later.

“They’re going to have plenty of rest after this one. Two weeks,” Payton said, suggesting Denver will advance to Super Bowl LX, which will be held on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Boutte sets record straight

After his response went viral all over social media, Boutte rectified his message through his Instagram account. “I was saying it’s ‘win or go home’, so you’ll rest regardless. (Expletive) got blown out of proportion,” Boutte wrote on an Instagram story.