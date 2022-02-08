To fully enjoy the experience of being part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, besides tickets for the matches you want to attend, it is essential to have the peace of mind of being accommodated in a nice and safe place. Here you have a bunch of options to choose the one that fits your budget and expectations.

The twenty-two edition of the FIFA World Cup will give millions of fans around the world the perfect opportunity to visit the Middle East. From November 21 to December 18, Qatar will offer a lot of soccer action but also, many other nice experiences to live. To fully enjoy these unique times, a safe and nice lodging is necessary.

Many of the fans attending the next FIFA World Cup will indeed have not been previously in Qatar. Then, it could be worrying to imagine how to deal with usual things such as finding the perfect spot to spend the nights during Qatar 2022 adventure.

Despite the latter concern, there is a really interesting option to book just the right place for your budget and expectations but, above all, with the certainty that can only provide an Official Accommodation Agency. So, get ready to find the best option for you to relish the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 experience.

The official accommodation options in Qatar 2022

Whether you are planning to attend the FIFA World Cup alone, with your friends or family; with a conservative profile, or with a more adventurous one, there are plenty of alternatives to choose where to stay during your Qatar 2022 experience.

Just to clarify, the Official Accommodation Agency for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will announce the prices of all of its products and services no earlier than March 8, the date on which it will be possible to start with the reservation process.

Hotels

A classic. You can stay in Doha's downtown or maybe try other luxurious options such as an urban island residence, or how about warm-up your spirit for the FIFA World Cup matches with a sea view, right on the beach. Some of the locations are Downtown, Al Sadd, West Bay, and the Pearl-Qatar.

It will be possible to choose between International chain hotels or independent local properties with a traditional Arabian style. This also means that all of the budgets can be pleased: mid-range to premium luxury; 3 to 5-star hotels.

Apartments & Villas

The perfect option to feel at home in Qatar 2022, inside and outside Doha. Appropriate for single travelers or large families and groups of friends, as it is possible to choose up to six bedrooms. Before and after attending the World Cup matches, home comforts as a living room or your own kitchen will be available for you to relish.

Specific features (they may vary depending on the property booked)

-24/7 reception and guest services / Check-in/ out: 3 PM/ 12 PM / Housekeeping every 3 days

-Fully equipped kitchen / Washing machine/ ironing board / WiFi (complimentary)

-Bathroom amenities / Bedroom and bathroom linen / TV with local and international channels in living room

-Gym / Swimming pool / Sports court available at some properties

Cruiser Ship Hotels

An exotic and luxurious option. There will be two accommodation options of this type: both moored at West Bay: the World Europa and Poesia. Obviously to transport yourself from the ships to Doha's heart, and vice versa, a 10-minute trip by shuttle will be required.

Specific features: The World Europa / The Poesia

- 5-star / 4-star

-2,633 cabins / 1,265 cabins

-Brand new, state-of-the-art vessel / Unique, stylish vessel

-6 swimming pools / 3 swimming pools

-Spa and wellness center (both)

-Shopping and retail outlets / Poolside cinema

-Longest dry-slide at sea / Tennis and basketball court

-13 eateries, including 6 fine dining options / 4 gourmet dining options

-Over 30 bars and event spaces / 15 bars and event spaces

Fan Villages

The pure adventure. Accommodation just like in the classic festivals like. Surrounded by people with the same interests and spirit in a very special environment. In the Official Agency's words: "Desert camping in a Fan Village for the adventurous football fan". Further information will be released soon.