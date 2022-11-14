Probably one of the most talented German players in the 21st century, Marco Reus has been left out of four major tournaments so far. However, it has nothing to do with his performances.

With Hansi Flick, Germany have been building up a new national team made from the younger generation that came after their 2014 World Cup title, and key players that have been consistent with both the club and Germany. However, Marco Reus will miss yet again another World Cup with Germany not because of his performances on the pitch.

In fact, Germany could need a player like Marco Reus in the attacking midfield side. With his ability to create space and see the entire pitch, it could be a useful asset for Hansi Flick. In fact, between Leon Goretzka, Jonas Hofmann, or even Ilkay Gundogan, none of them could step in the area like he does.

Still, for this year's World Cup event, Germany will have a full experienced team that still has a lot of youth in it. For example, Flick selected 17-year-old Jamal Musiala to play, and he is expected to be starter. As well as old guys from the 2014 glory, like Mario Gotze.

Why is Marco Reus missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Marco Reus made his international debut on October 7, 2011 in a match against Turkey. A year later, Reus was included in the 23-men list made by Joachim Löw to play in the 2012 Euro tournament, a competition in which he scored a goal in his debut against Greece.

For the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Reus was included in the preliminary list of 30 players by coach Joachim Low. Also, he made it to the final roster of 23 players who would travel to Brazil. However, days before their trip, Reus suffered a left ankle injury in a friendly, which left him out of the 2014 World Cup. Two years later, he had another big injury that left him out of the 2016 Euro tournament.

In 2018, Reus returned to play a match for the German national team. However, Reus' has repeated the story once again. He was left out for the 2018 World Cup days before the start, as well as this time. Although Reus didn't make it to any preliminary list, this is the fourth major tournament in a row he will miss.