Club America visits Queretaro FC in an advance match of matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. In this story find out how and where to watch this match in the United States for free.

Liga MX is forced to move forward some matches of its matchday 16, due to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and one of them is Queretaro FC vs Club America. A match of the Torneo Apertura 2022 that you can tune in for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) if you are in the United States.

America has had a revival in Liga MX after a disastrous start. Undoubtedly, the good results have increased the team's confidence as well as the patience of the board of directors towards coach Fernando Ortiz, who was on the tightrope.

On the other side of the pitch, Queretaro FC is simply the worst team in the Liga MX Apertura 2022. That's in no small part due to their pyrrhic home record so far this season. They desperately need to step on the gas to avoid penalties for remaining at the bottom of the standings.

Queretaro vs America: Date

América has the advantage over Querétaro in their 5 most recent Liga MX matches: the Águilas won 2 times, to 2 draws and just 1 win for the Gallos. The result of this match will be announced on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Corregidora Stadium.

Queretaro vs America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Queretaro vs Club America:

Due to the veto due to the violence at the Corregidora Stadium, the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Club America will not be watched by the public. However, you can enjoy it from the United States for free thanks to Fubo TV (7-day free trial). You can also find it on TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.