Queretaro will host Club America for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It will be a duel between opposites. On the one hand there will be Queretaro, for whom it seems the best thing that can happen is that this tournament ends as soon as possible. Their performance so far has been very poor, and for that reason they occupy the last position. The difference with Mazatlan, the last ones entering Requalification, is 4 points, so we have to see if they make one last attempt to go to the postseason or just wait for the end of the tournament.

America had a pretty bad start, although the friendlies against European teams that played during the first Matchdays of this Apertura 2022 probably conditioned the team, which is now showing its best version. They come from obtaining a historic 7-0 victory against Cruz Azul and at the moment they are qualifying for the quarterfinals, so they want to continue in such a comfortable position.

Queretaro vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Corregidora Stadium, Queretaro City, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Queretaro vs America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Queretaro vs Club America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 41 games, and the statistics are quite even. so much so that neither of them is dominant, and in fact in this Matchday 16 game there could be one. Both teams have a total of 15 wins, while the remaining matches have obviously been draws.

The last time they faced each other was on March 2, 2022 for this year's Torneo Clausura. On that occasion it was a 1-1 draw with a goal from Bruno Valdez for America and Angel Sepulveda for Queretaro.

How to watch or live stream Queretaro vs Club America in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, August 23 at the Corregidora Stadium for the Matchday 16 of Liga MX between Queretaro and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Queretaro vs Club America: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: America are the favorite with 1.77 odds, while Queretaro have 4.60. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

BetMGM Queretaro 4.60 Tie 3.70 America 1.77

*Odds via BetMGM