Ralf Rangnick has shut down the reports that stated one of his players could play for Barcelona in January. Here, check out the full story.

Bad news for Barcelona. After weeks of rumors, it seems like the Catalans won’t be able to get one of their targets in January as Manchester United’s coach Ralf Rangnick has convinced Edinson Cavani to stay in England.

Despite not playing much at the beginning of the season due to an injury, the Uruguayan has been important in the last two league games for the Red Devils. First, he came off the bench to score a second-half equalizer against Newcastle last week. Then, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, led the team to a 3-1 win over Burnley.

Cavani, who joined United on a free transfer from PSG in 2020, has a contract with Man United until June 2022. While there’s been reports that the striker wanted to leave the club to have more minutes, with Barcelona and Juventus as potential new clubs, it seems he’s going to stay, after all.

Ralf Rangnick on Edison Cavani: “I will definitely not let him go”

Rangnick has said in a press conference that he has talked to the player to convince him to stay until the end of the season. "He knows that I will definitely not let him go. I told him from the very first day that, for me, he is a highly important player," he said.

"And, as I said, his professionalism, his work ethic is just amazing and I told him that I desperately want him to stay until the end of the season. He knows that. He also knows how highly I rate him and how highly I respect him,” Rangnick added.

"We will definitely need Edi. I would rather have another Edi on top of that but for me it's clear that Edi has to stay,” he added. Cavani has been linked to Barcelona several times, as the Catalans are in need of a striker after Sergio Agüero has retired from soccer.