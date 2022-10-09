Rangers will face Liverpool for the Matchday 4 a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The hosts have performed poorly so far in this UEFA Champions League. Although they entered a very difficult group with three strong teams from the continent, they came from being the runners-up in the Europa League, so it was thought that they could at least have a better performance. So far this has not been the case and they need to start adding up if they want to at least fight for third place.

Liverpool is another team that is not playing at the levels expected either. They had a bad start to the season, they are in 10th position in the Premier League with only 10 points, and in this Champions League they lost their first game. Then they won 2 consecutive victories, and despite the fact that their performances are not the best, they are still one of the main candidates to advance to the next round.

Rangers vs Liverpool: Date

This game between Rangers and Liverpool for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland this Wednesday, October 12 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Rangers vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Rangers vs Liverpool

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Rangers and Liverpool can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options in the US: VIX+.

