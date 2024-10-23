Raphinha nets hat-trick with Barcelona: How many have Messi, Ronaldo scored in Champions League?

Brazilian winger Raphinha delivered a stellar performance against Bayern Munich, scoring a hat-trick. Here's how he stacks up against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League.

Raphinha delivered a standout performance, netting a hat-trick to propel Barcelona to a 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Matchday 3 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. With this sensational display, the Brazilian winger joins an elite group of players, led by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have scored three or more goals in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

This was Raphinha’s first hat-trick in the Champions League, making him the 105th player to achieve the feat . His accomplishment comes just a day after Vinicius Jr. added his name to the list. Despite this milestone, Raphinha still has a long way to go to catch up with Messi and Ronaldo , who lead the tournament with eight hat-tricks each.

Cristiano Ronaldo also holds the distinction of being the only player to score three hat-tricks in a single Champions League season. Other players with multiple hat-tricks in the competition include Robert Lewandowski (6), Karim Benzema (4), Filippo Inzaghi (3), Mario Gomez (3), Luiz Adriano (3), and Neymar (3).

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern Munchen ( David Ramos/Getty Images)

The match began in explosive fashion, with Raphinha opening the scoring in the very first minute, catching Bayern’s defense off-guard with a well-timed run into the box to beat Manuel Neuer. Bayern responded in the 18th minute when Harry Kane found the equalizer, but Barcelona’s European struggles seem to be a thing of the past.

Lewandowski restored Barcelona’s lead, adding another victim to his Champions League goal tally, before Raphinha scored his second of the night. After receiving a brilliant pass from Marc Casadó, Raphinha slotted home with his weaker foot, leaving Neuer helpless once again. He completed his hat-trick in the second half, assisted by Lamine Yamal.

Raphinha joins elite Brazilian company at Barcelona

Raphinha’s hat-trick places him in an exclusive club of Brazilian players who have netted three goals in a Champions League match for Barcelona. He joins the ranks of Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and Neymar, all of whom managed just one hat-trick for the club in Europe’s top competition.

How many players have scored a hat-trick against Bayern Munich?

He is just the fourth player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to record a hat-trick against the German giants, following in the footsteps of Roy Makaay (2002), Sergio Agüero (2014), and Cristiano Ronaldo (2017).

Raphinha also became the first player to score a first-half brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League since Neymar achieved the feat in May 2015, also while playing for Barcelona.

Raphinha’s first hat-trick vs. Messi and Ronaldo: How many games did he need?

It has taken Raphinha only 15 appearances to score his first Champions League hat-trick—a feat that took Lionel Messi 43 games and Cristiano Ronaldo 82 games to achieve. However, as we have seen, scoring more than just one in the prestigious competition is not an easy task.