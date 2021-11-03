RB Leipzig and Paris Saint Germain will face each other on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22. Here, check out the possible lineups of both teams for this match.

RB Leipzig and PSG will face each other on Tuesday, November 2, at the Red Bull Arena for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22. The home side will be looking to revenge after their loss (3-2) at Parc des Princes two weeks ago.

The hosts are at the bottom of the standings with no wins in three matches so far. Last time out, they were close to upsetting the French giants but Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi found their magic to turn things around.

Lepzig need to add at least one point, and expect a Manchester City win, to maintain their hopes to reach the next round. Meanwhile, PSG are at the top of the standings but they also want to get closer to the next round.

RB Leipzig’s probable starting eleven

RB Leipzig won’t have the services of striker Brian Brobbey (thigh), Marcel Halstenberg (knee/ankle) and right-back Lukas Klostermann (thigh). Also, midfielder Tyler Adams could miss the next match if booked.

This could be RB Leipzig’s starting eleven: Gulácsi; Simakan, Orbán, Gvardiol; Mukiele, Adams, Kampl, Angeliño; Nkunku, André Silva, Forsberg.

PSG’s possible lineup

In the case of PSG, there are various players in doubt for the match. Lionel Messi had to be replaced at the end of the first half against Lille due to muscular discomfort. Also, Kylian Mbappe was sick, however he’s expected to return. Apart from that, Ramos (calf), Verratti (hip) and Paredes (thigh) are out.

This could be PSG’s lineup for the match: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.