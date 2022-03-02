Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano will clash off again on Thursday at Estadio Benito Villamarin in the return leg of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Real Betis will host Rayo Vallecano at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville in the second leg of the 2021-22 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their seventh La Copa meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Betis are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Rayo Vallecano are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last Copa del Rey game was played on February 9, 2022, when the Green-and-Whites celebrated a tough 2-1 away win at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid in the first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the Semi-Finals, this time to determine the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey finalist.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano: Storylines

Real Betis have had to beat Alicante 4-0, in addition to Talavera 4-2, Real Valladolid 3-0, their city arch-rivals Sevilla 2-1, and Real Sociedad 4-0 to get to the Copa del Rey Semi-Finals. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano set up two Semi-Final meetings with Los Verdiblancos in after overcoming lower-tier sides Guijrlo 2-1, Bergantinos 3-1, Mirandes 1-0, Girona 2-1, as well as La Liga club Mallorca 1-0.

These opponents have a long history of Cup clashes as their first one dates back to November 8, 1990, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the 1990/1991 Copa del Rey Fifth Round Leg 1. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will face the winner of the Valencia vs Athletic Club in the Grand Final.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals Leg 2 game between Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Real Betis. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -150 odds to go through to the Final. The away side Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, have +360 odds to cause an upset and break the Greens' dream of featuring in the finale, while a tie would result in a +270 payout.

FanDuel Real Betis -150 Tie +270 Rayo Vallecano +360

* Odds via FanDuel