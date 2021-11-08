Real Madrid may have high aspirations for the current season but they're still in rebuild mode. According to reports, El Merengue plan to make a clearout by letting six players leave, including Eden Hazard and Gareth bale.

Carlo Ancelotti is enjoying a positive start to life in his second spell in Real Madrid. Under challenging circumstances, the Italian manager took the helm of a team that came up short both in the 2020-21 La Liga and the Champions League under Zinedine Zidane.

Unlike in 2013, he didn't inherit a squad with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos. The outlook was different this time, but that didn't prevent him from delivering positive results at the beginning of the campaign.

However, the truth is that the club is in rebuild mode as it has its sights set on going all in next summer, hoping to land Kylian Mbappe from PSG, and why not, Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. And to make room for them, a number of players could see the way out.

Real Madrid reportedly prepare clearout: Hazard, Bale top the list

The optimistic start to the season doesn't seem to change the fact that Real Madrid will continue to make changes in the upcoming transfer windows. It's not a secret that their intention is to have Mbappe as the face of the new-look Madrid, but in order to achieve that they'd have to reduce their wage bill.

According to As, there's a list of players who's future would no longer be at Santiago Bernabeu. We're talking about Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco, Luka Jovic, and Jesus Vallejo. The Belgian star has failed to impress since making a sensational move from Chelsea and his constant injuries have marred his stay at the club so far. It remains to be seen whether he's given more opportunities, but a transfer could be on the cards.

Regarding Bale, it's been a long time since he last played at his best in a Madrid uniform. With his contract running out next summer, the club wouldn't offer a renewal. That's the same case for Marcelo and Isco. The Brazilian is a club icon and the Spanish midfielder has also been part of El Merengue's successes over the last few years, but they have not been first team regulars for a while. Besides, Madrid would save up a total of €62m of their salaries.

Jesus Vallejo would be shown the exit door simply because he doesn't have room in the team, while Real Madrid apparently want to cash in for Jovic. The Serbian striker arrived for a mind-blowing €63 million from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 but has never lived up to the expectations. After sending him back to Frankfurt on loan, Madrid may want to finally sell him.