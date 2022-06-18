Real Madrid had a great 2021-2022 season, but everything was overshadowed after Kylian Mpabbe rejected to sign for the Spanish team. Mbappe publicly apologized to El Merengue, however Florentino Perez has made a decision on the 23-year-old forward.

Real Madrid had a great 2021-2022 season. El Merengue won the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League, but everything was overshadowed after Kylian Mpabbe rejected to sign for the Spanish team.

It seemed that the French player would not renew his contract with PSG, would become a free agent, and would sign for Real Madrid, but there was a change of plans. Parisian club officials did their best to convince him, Emmanuel Macron helped, and finally the 23-year-old forward renewed his contract with PSG until 2025.

Mbappe publicly apologized to El Merengue, saying: "I wanted to sincerely thank Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez. I recognize the opportunity and the privilege I had to be wanted by such an institution", but Perez has made a decision on Mbappe.

Florentino Perez gives no respite to Kylian Mbappe

On May 28, 2022, after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool by 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Vinicius Junior, Perez assured: “Mbappe is already forgotten, nothing has happened. Madrid have had a perfect season and Mbappe is a forgotten issue”.

Then during an interview with El Chiringuito, he said: "He did not want to make an act of joint sponsorship, it shocked me, soccer is a collective sport, there is no one who can be different. And I said: 'This is not the Mbappé I wanted to bring to Real Madrid, it's another one, who must have changed his dream. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I'd rather he stayed at PSG'".

Now, a video has gone viral where a fan tells the Real Madrid president: "Florentino don't ever sign Mbappe". To which Perez laughingly replied: "Poor man, he must already be regretting it". Time will tell if Real Madrid will sign the 23-year-old forward in the future, but Perez has apparently closed the doors on him.