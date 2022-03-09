Real Madrid have completed a fantastic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu to knock PSG out of the Champions League and the future of Mauricio Pochettino is up in the air.

Not even their best summer transfer window has been enough to change their fate. PSG have once again fallen short in their quest for the UEFA Champions League title as they blew a 2-0 lead on aggregate against Real Madrid, which leaves Mauricio Pochettino hanging by a thread.

Paris Saint-Germain's hierarchy has been seeking to win the continental trophy for years and the expectations were incredibly high for this season. They didn't bring in Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, among many others just to settle with domestic success.

It has been yet another disappointing European elimination for the French club as Real Madrid overcame a two-goal difference to advance to the next stage, destroying PSG's aspirations. So where does this leave Pochettino?

What will happen with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG?

Pochettino has been in the hot seat practically from the very first day he took the reins of the Ligue 1 side. The former Tottenham manager did a great job in England but that didn't prevent him from being sacked at one point, and it seems that his fate won't be better in France either.

PSG have struggled to perform as expected this season despite having a star-studded squad and the only thing that seemed to keep Poch at his job was the Champions League. With any hopes of winning the continental title already over, his time at the Parc des Princes could be over.

Reports from France claimed Pochettino would be sacked right away if his team got eliminated by Real Madrid, while others said that he would be fired when the team returned to Paris. Another possibility is that he stays until the end of the season and then leaves, with Zinedine Zidane as a frontrunner to take the job. Either way, it would be extremely surprising if this defeat doesn't have any consequence for Pochettino.