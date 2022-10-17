Thibaut Courtois was selected as the best goalkeeper in the last year, but not everyone is satisfied with this decision. A Real Madrid legend severely judged the Ballon d'Or after injustice towards the Belgian player.

Iker Casillas steps up for Thibaut Courtois after not being in the final list for the Ballon d'Or

If there is someone that knows what he is talking regarding the goalkeeper position is Iker Casillas, more if it is for Real Madrid. The Spanish former player won everything with the Merengues and now the same thing is happening with Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper was very important for Real Madrid in the last season. In the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, he made some epic saves that gave the Spanish side its 14th title in this competition.

That gave him the opportunity to compete for the Lev Yashin Trophy, which is giving during the Ballon d'Or ceremony to the best goalkeeper of the season. Of course he won it, but Iker Casillas wanted more,

After Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, Casillas stepped up for Courtois. The Spanish goalkeeper said that he was not thrilled about the idea of the Belgian not being in the final three-man list as the best player nowadays.

"I'm very happy for Thibaut Courtois!," said Iker Casillas through his official Twitter account. "With a huge difference, the best goalkeeper in the world. What I'm not happy about is that he was not included in the final podium for the Ballon d'Or."