It has been stated that Real Madrid will begin looking for a replacement for Luka Modric in 2023. To sign his long-term replacement, the Whites will allegedly be willing to spend as much as €100 million.

Aiming for the greatest players in Europe is still a goal of Real Madrid. Former Monaco ace Aurelien Tchouameni will be playing at the Bernabeu, after picking them ahead of the other main competitors, Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he hasn't been Real Madrid's lone transfer target. With the French international already at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Whites have no plans to stop the midfield reinforcements and future investments. In addition, the fact that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are nearing the conclusion of their respective stellar careers should be taken into consideration.

Because Modric will reach 37 next year, Real Madrid will have to gradually wean themselves off of their reliance on him. Consequently, Los Blancos must establish a strategy for the next generation of leadership.

Real Madrid see Jude Bellingham as a Luka Modric successor

It is said that Real Madrid have been interested in Jude Bellingham for some time and that the club's board has a plan in place to make the trade work. The young Borussia Dortmund midfielder would play in a non-EU position on the squad. Since Vinicius will have a Spanish passport by 2023, Madrid hopes to sign him for the following season.

A favorable arrangement with the 18-year-old athlete is the immediate goal at this time. The true numbers involved in the sale have yet to be revealed, however, as per the Spanish newspaper Cadena SER, the Whites might be looking at a sum between €80 million and €100 million.

In the last ten years, the central midfielder has emerged as one of the most promising prospects to come out of an English club's academy. Aged 16, the young wunderkind was thrust into the public eye as a top player for Birmingham. Several of Europe's most prestigious teams were interested in signing Bellingham before he settled on Dortmund as his next stop.

Since going to the Bundesliga, the youngster has blossomed into a crucial member while also cementing his status as a full-fledged England international. Thus, during Real Madrid's discussions with Dortmund over Erling Haaland, the club informed the German side that they were interested in signing Bellingham as well.