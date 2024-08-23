Real Madrid suffers setback with star player injury as Carlo Ancelotti mulls options

Carlo Ancelotti will have to rethink his starting XI against Real Valladolid over the weekend as one of his top players has gone down with an injury.

Real Madrid is set to play Real Valladolid on Sunday, with the Spanish giants looking for their first three points of the LaLiga season after their draw against Mallorca in Week 1. Real Madrid will have to do it without star player Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham was the club’s top player last season with 23 goals in 42 games, winning three championships. This season, the Englishman played both games for Madrid, but the midfielder has now been sidelined due to a muscular injury in his right leg, sustained during a training session on Friday, according to ESPN.

The club’s medical team has diagnosed the injury as affecting the plantaris muscle, and Bellingham is expected to be out of action until mid-September, which will see him miss the team’s fixtures following the international break.

Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham injury

Bellingham began the season with a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta. Coach Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged the impact of the injury on the squad, emphasizing the need to address the balance issues that were evident in their previous 1-1 draw against Mallorca.

Jude Bellingham

With Bellingham out, Ancelotti will now have to balance his squad with other important players. “It was quite clear in terms of the evaluation… We lacked balance at times (in their game against Mallorca) and we have to work on that. It isn’t too complicated. When the problem is clear, there’s a clear solution.”

The options that the Italian manager could turn to include Luka Modrić, who might play alongside Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.