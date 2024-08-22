Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and other Real Madrid stars unveil ambitious business moves

Beyond the field, Real Madrid players are making their mark in the business world. Discover how Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and others are investing in various sectors.

Real Madrid players such as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham,and Vinicius Jr., not only stand out on the pitch, but also show great business ambition. With millionaire fortunes and an entrepreneurial spirit, these athletes are investing in various sectors and creating their brands.

Real Madrid’s squad is full of talented entrepreneurs. Players such as Eduardo Camavinga, with his hairdresser The Camavinga House, or Aurélien Tchouaméni, as a partner in the urban fashion brand Homies From Paris, or Ferland Mendy who is one of the partners of Royaltiz, a company dedicated to the purchase and sale of digital tokens, show how soccer and business can go hand in hand.

Financial education has transformed the way soccer players manage their income. Lucas Vázquez is one of the partners of the Vinos Crías Cuervos brand, launched in 2020. The Real Madrid soccer player Luka Modric decided to build a real estate company, which he baptized as Modric Family SL. Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal are the players with the greatest variety of commercial investments.

Kylian Mbappe’s multiple businesses

Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid star, is another example of an enterprising soccer player. In addition to his successful sports career, Mbappe has launched his own production company, Zebra Valley, and a comic book based on his life. He has also designed a collection of eyewear for Oakley and is an ambassador for several well-known brands.

Real Madrid line up (L-R) Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, Ferland Mendy, Daniel Carvajal, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid CF. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Likewise, Mbappe is very close to becoming the largest shareholder of Caen, a team in the French second division. According to Le Parisien, the soccer star would have paid 15 million euros to have more than 80% of the ownership of the French team in his possession.

Vinicius Jr: From soccer to social work

Vinicius Jr. not only stands out on the field but is also known for his social work. The Brazilian has created the Vini Jr. Institute, a center that helps children and adolescents from underprivileged neighborhoods. He has also registered his trademark and founded the company Time VJR.

Jude Bellingham: The future of soccer and business

Jude Bellingham, one of Real Madrid’s young talents, has also shown interest in the business world. He has trademarked his name to protect his brand and has launched his clothing line with Adidas.

Real Madrid players are showing that soccer and business can coexist. By diversifying their investments and creating their brands, these athletes are securing their financial future and leaving a lasting footprint beyond the field of play.