Luka Modric is one of Real Madrid’s key players. At the age of 36, the Croatian is a starter in the vast majority of matches. Here check out which is Luka Modric's secret to maintain his physical form.

Real Madrid is having a great season. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti is in first place in La Liga standings and qualified for the Champions League semi-finals. El Merengue have players of great level, but one of the most outstanding is Luka Modric.

The Croatian is one of the team's key players. According to Transfermarkt, the 36-year-old player has played 37 games for Real Madrid this season. He has only missed 2 matches. He has played almost 3,000 minutes.

“I don't know until what year I'll play. It may be until the age of 40, or more or less. We'll see. I have to go little by little, enjoy what I'm doing, I feel good physically, which is important, and mentally too. I am in a very important club, the best club in the world without any doubt, and I am working to maintain this level as long as possible. Now I'm almost 37 and I feel very good. I have worked outside Valdebebas and at the club's headquarters to find out what I can improve, and how I can maintain my physique", acknowledged Modric.

Luka Modric's career as a soccer player continues to grow. Although the Croatian genius is already 36 years old, his displays on the pitch prove the opposite. Here check out which is Luka Modric's secret to maintain his physical form at age of 36.

This is the secret of Luka Modric's physical form at age of 36

Vlatko Vucetic, Modric's personal trainer, gave details on the player's day-to-day preparation. “The key to success is that we keep Luka in constant shape, which is always between 85 and 100 percent, that allows him to withstand not only 90, but also 120 minutes of high intensity. This form allows him to be one of the least injured players. Before every training and match, he works half an hour with an elastic band. His muscles become more elastic, as if he has springs all over his body. And, of course, he always does recovery after the game”, the personal trainer said. “I send him everyday recommendations for recovery based on twenty minutes of cardiovascular training, cycling, swimming or light walking, aerobic work at 50-60 percent load intensity”, remarked.

He also assured that the player's family has a very important role to play: "He leads an organized life and has a well-organized family behind him. His wife Vanja Modrić also has an important role to play. When Luka returns home, his body can relax completely. It is tremendously important for a player to have stability and calmness so that he can recover, and rest. Players who don't have much stability at home have a huge mental load, which also tires the body".

Futhermore, Vlatko Vucetic emphasized that the Croatian gives a lot of priority to his nutrition. "It is very important that the chef lives with Modric because nutrition is a terribly important part of an elite athlete's career. You have to listen to your body and have a professional who can understand it. Luka is extremely responsible in this regard, he regularly tells me what he has done”, he said.