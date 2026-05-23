Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the La Liga match on May 23, 2026

Real Madrid will face Athletic Club in the Matchday 38 of the 2025/2026 La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu. The final Matchday of La Liga will feature nothing less than a new edition of "The Old Classic". Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Tournament La Liga Date Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream ESPN+

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club in the USA

Fans looking forward to this marquee matchup will have a simple way to follow all the live action. ESPN+ will provide exclusive streaming coverage, giving viewers convenient access to the game across a variety of compatible devices.

Those planning to watch online can tune in directly through the platform and enjoy every moment of this highly anticipated contest live.

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Can I watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club for free?

Soccer fans in the USA can tune into this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga matchup exclusively through ESPN+, the only platform carrying the broadcast in the country.

Unfortunately for viewers hoping to watch at no cost, ESPN+ does not currently provide a free trial, meaning this game will not be available to stream for free in the United States.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

What was expected to be a trophy-filled campaign for Real Madrid has instead turned into a major disappointment, as a star-studded squad led by Kylian Mbappe closes the 2025/26 season without silverware.

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With the title race out of reach, Madrid’s focus now shifts to ending the year on a positive note and beginning preparations for the 2026/27 campaign. Standing in their way is Athletic Club, a side still fighting for a potential UEFA Conference League berth as they battle for seventh place in the standings.

Athletic enter this latest edition of “The Old Classic” knowing they need both a victory and help elsewhere to keep their European hopes alive, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between two historic rivals.

Robert Navarro of Athletic Club – Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

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Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Brahim, Mbappe, Mastantuono.

Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Simon; Gorosabel, Alvarez, Laporte, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Navarro, Berenguer; Guruzeta.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match?

The match kicks off today, May 23, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM