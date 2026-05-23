Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the La Liga match on May 23, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
|Tournament
|La Liga
|Date
|Saturday, May 23, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|ESPN+
How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club in the USA
Fans looking forward to this marquee matchup will have a simple way to follow all the live action. ESPN+ will provide exclusive streaming coverage, giving viewers convenient access to the game across a variety of compatible devices.
Those planning to watch online can tune in directly through the platform and enjoy every moment of this highly anticipated contest live.
Can I watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club for free?
Soccer fans in the USA can tune into this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga matchup exclusively through ESPN+, the only platform carrying the broadcast in the country.
Unfortunately for viewers hoping to watch at no cost, ESPN+ does not currently provide a free trial, meaning this game will not be available to stream for free in the United States.
Kylian Mbappe could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s first two-seasons scoring mark at Real Madrid
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
What was expected to be a trophy-filled campaign for Real Madrid has instead turned into a major disappointment, as a star-studded squad led by Kylian Mbappe closes the 2025/26 season without silverware.
With the title race out of reach, Madrid’s focus now shifts to ending the year on a positive note and beginning preparations for the 2026/27 campaign. Standing in their way is Athletic Club, a side still fighting for a potential UEFA Conference League berth as they battle for seventh place in the standings.
Athletic enter this latest edition of “The Old Classic” knowing they need both a victory and help elsewhere to keep their European hopes alive, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between two historic rivals.
Robert Navarro of Athletic Club – Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Brahim, Mbappe, Mastantuono.
Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): Simon; Gorosabel, Alvarez, Laporte, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Navarro, Berenguer; Guruzeta.
What time is the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match?
The match kicks off today, May 23, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM