The uniforms Netherlands and Morocco are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Netherlands and Morocco are set for a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash, but their uniforms have also caught fans' attention. Here's a closer look at the kits each team will wear today and why FIFA made that decision.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage gets underway with a compelling Round of 32 showdown as the Netherlands and Morocco meet with a place in the last 16 on the line.

Along with the tactical battle and the star power on both sides, fans have also been eager to find out which uniforms the two national teams will wear for one of the tournament’s most anticipated elimination matches.

The Netherlands will take the field in their iconic orange home kit, staying true to the colors that have defined the “Oranje” for generations. Morocco, meanwhile, has been assigned its all-white away uniform, creating a sharp visual contrast.

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What uniforms are the Netherlands and Morocco wearing today?

The Netherlands are wearing their iconic orange home kit, while Morocco are playing in their white away uniform for today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match.

The official kit assignment gives the Dutch their traditional orange shirt, paired with dark shorts and orange socks, while Morocco takes the field in an all-white strip to provide a clear visual contrast between the two teams.

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The Netherlands’ jersey is one of the most recognizable uniforms in international soccer. Although orange is not one of the colors of the Dutch flag, it has long been associated with the House of Orange-Nassau, the country’s royal family.

Nike has been the team’s official kit supplier since 1996, and the 2026 edition keeps the signature orange look while introducing updated design elements. Morocco, meanwhile, switches to its away kit.

The Atlas Lions traditionally wear red as their home color, reflecting the national flag, while the white alternate strip is reserved for matches in which FIFA determines that a change is necessary to avoid a color clash.

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Who decides what uniforms teams wear at the FIFA World Cup?

FIFA decides which uniforms each team wears at every World Cup match through its match coordination process. Before every game, FIFA’s match officials review the available kits for both teams and assign the combination.

Each national team submits its approved home and away kits before the tournament begins. FIFA then evaluates factors such as shirt color, shorts, socks and goalkeeper uniforms to ensure there is no confusion on the field.

In addition to the outfield players’ uniforms, the organization also assigns contrasting goalkeeper kits and the referee’s uniform to ensure every participant on the pitch is easily distinguishable throughout the match.