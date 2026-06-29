What happens if Brazil win, tie or lose vs Japan today at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil enter the knockout stage with their sights firmly set on capturing another World Cup title, but their path begins with a dangerous Round of 32 clash against a resilient Japan squad eager to pull off a monumental upset.

It is officially all or nothing for Brazil. Their 2026 World Cup campaign hinges entirely on this high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Japan, a classic “win-or-go-home” scenario where both teams are playing for ultimate glory.

Brazil enter the knockout stage eager to prove that their group-stage dominance was no fluke. With Vinicius Jr. recently joining Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on an exclusive tournament shortlist, head coach Carlo Ancelotti expects nothing less than a masterclass from his star-studded roster to silence the skeptics.

On the other side, the Samurai Blue are out to validate their status as the tournament’s premier dark horse. The burning question sweeping the soccer world is exactly how Japan can pull off a monumental upset, fueling massive anticipation among fans ahead of kickoff.

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With broadcast details and kickoff times locked in for U.S. viewers, Brazil and Japan are set to take center stage this Monday. They follow on the heels of a historic opener to the knockout phase, which saw Canada edge South Africa – in a thrilling 1-0 victory to secure their first-ever Round of 16 berth in the World Cup.

🇧🇷 É DIA DE BRASIL!



Começa a caminhada rumo ao hexa na fase final da Copa do Mundo.



A Seleção enfrenta o Japão às 12h (horário local) e 14h (de Brasília), no estádio de Houston.



📺 TV Globo, SporTV, GE TV, Cazé TV, NSports e SBT.



VAMOS PRA CIMA! 💚💛#BateNoPeito pic.twitter.com/Bter197JqF — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) June 29, 2026

What happens if Brazil beat Japan?

A victory for Brazil punch their ticket straight to the Round of 16. At this stage of the tournament, the group-stage points system is gone, it is strictly single-elimination, winner-take-all football from here on out.

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Conversely, a loss means immediate elimination for Japan. It would make them the eighth Asian Football Confederation (AFC) team to bow out of North America, leaving Australia as the federation’s lone remaining hope.

What happens if Brazil and Japan tie?

If the squads remain deadlocked after 90 minutes of regulation, standard tournament knockout rules apply. The match will head into 30 minutes of extra time, divided into two 15-minute halves.

If the stalemate persist after the extra period, a dramatic penalty shootout will determine who advances. Both teams will select five penalty takers for the initial best-of-10 shootout. If they remain tied after five rounds, the shootout transitions into sudden-death frames until a winner emerges.

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What happens if Brazil lose to Japan?

A shocking defeat would result in a catastrophic, early exit for Brazil, sending the tournament favorites home in stunning fashion. Meanwhile, Japan would march on to the Round of 16, instantly cementing their status as a global giant-killer.

Who will the winner face in the Round of 16?

Whichever powerhouse survives this matchup will book a date with the winner of the upcoming Ivory Coast vs. Norway clash, which is scheduled to kick off on June 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET.