Zion Suzuki’s profile: Who is Japan’s goalkeeper? Age, height, family, career and more

Zion Suzuki has become one of Japan's breakout stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Discover the story behind the goalkeeper, from his unique background to the career path that made him the Samurai Blue's No. 1.

Japan have long been recognized for developing technically gifted players, but their latest star has made his biggest impact from the goal line. Zion Suzuki has emerged as one of Asia’s most promising young goalkeepers.

Combining athleticism and sharp reflexes, he has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper during the World Cup. With his profile continuing to grow, one storyline stood out: why he decided to play for Japan instead of the U.S?

He is one of several players born abroad who are part of Japan’s 2026 World Cup squad. Eligible to represent also the United States and Ghana, he ultimately chose the Samurai Blue at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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How old is Zion Suzuki?

Zion Suzuki is 23 years old. He was born on August 21, 2002, and has become one of the youngest starting goalkeepers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zion Suzuki of Japan applauds fans after the international friendly match (Source: Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Despite his age, he already has experience in three different countries. After rising through Urawa Red Diamonds’ academy in Japan, he moved to Belgium with Sint-Truiden before earning a transfer to Serie A side Parma in 2024.

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Where was Zion Suzuki born?

Zion Suzuki was born in Newark, New Jersey, United States. Although he was born in America, he moved to Japan with his family as an infant and grew up in Urawa, Saitama. Because of his background, he was eligible to represent the United States, Ghana or Japan at the international level.

How tall is Zion Suzuki?

Zion Suzuki is 1.90 meters (6-foot-3) tall. His height gives him a strong aerial presence while allowing him to cover the goal effectively with his long reach.

He is recognized for his quick reflexes, athleticism and composure in possession, qualities that fit Japan’s modern playing style. His ability to play comfortably with the ball at his feet has also made him an attractive goalkeeper for European clubs.

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Who are Zion Suzuki’s parents?

Zion Suzuki was born to a Ghanaian father and a Japanese mother. His multicultural background has made him one of the most recognizable faces of Japan’s national team.

Although he has never publicly revealed many details about his parents, he has often spoken about growing up in Japan after his family relocated there from the United States. His upbringing in Saitama shaped both his identity and his soccer development.

Which club does Zion Suzuki play for?

Zion Suzuki plays for Parma in Italy’s Serie A. He joined the Italian club in July 2024 on a contract running through June 2029. He arrived at Parma after impressing during his time with Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

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Parma reportedly paid around €7.5 million for his transfer, making him the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in Serie A. He quickly established himself as the club’s starting goalkeeper in his debut season.

His commanding presence in the box, excellent reflexes and ability to play out from the back have made him a key figure in the club’s return to Italy’s top flight. His performances have also drawn interest from several elite European clubs.

Before moving to Europe, he came through the youth academy at Urawa Red Diamonds, where he won the Emperor’s Cup, the Japanese Super Cup and the AFC Champions League before beginning his overseas career in Belgium.

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When did Zion Suzuki make his debut for Japan?

Zion Suzuki made his senior debut for Japan on July 19, 2022. The then-19-year-old started in Japan’s 6-0 victory over Hong Kong in the opening match of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to debut.

Zion Suzuki #1 of Japan during the warm up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

He earned his first senior call-up after impressing with Urawa Red Diamonds, having already represented Japan at the U-17, U-20, U-23 and Olympic levels. His strong performances throughout the youth ranks convinced head coach Hajime Moriyasu to include him in the senior squad for the 2022 tournament.

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Since making his debut, he has steadily become Japan’s first-choice goalkeeper. After gaining valuable experience during the 2023 and 2024 international windows, he entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the team’s undisputed No. 1.

Zion Suzuki’s career highlights

Youngest player to sign a professional contract with Urawa Red Diamonds (2019): At just 16 years and five months old, Suzuki became the youngest player in the club’s history to sign a professional contract, highlighting the enormous expectations surrounding him from an early age.

Professional debut and breakthrough season (2021): Suzuki made his senior debut in the J.League Cup on March 2, 2021, keeping a clean sheet against Shonan Bellmare. He later earned his first J1 League starts and recorded four clean sheets in six league matches, winning the 2021 J.League Cup New Hero Award for the competition’s best young player.

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Winning major trophies with Urawa Red Diamonds: During his time at Urawa, he helped the club capture the 2021 Emperor’s Cup, the 2022 Japanese Super Cup, and the 2022 AFC Champions League, establishing himself as one of Japan’s brightest goalkeeping prospects.

Senior debut for Japan (2022): On July 19, 2022, he made his debut for the Japanese national team in a 6-0 win over Hong Kong at the EAFF E-1 Football Championship. Japan went on to win the tournament, giving the young goalkeeper his first international title.

Move to European soccer (2023): Seeking regular first-team soccer, he joined Belgian side Sint-Truiden. He quickly became the club’s starting goalkeeper, making 32 league appearances and proving he could compete successfully in Europe.

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Historic transfer to Parma (2024): In July 2024, Parma signed Suzuki on a long-term deal, making him the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in Serie A. He immediately earned the starting role and played a key part in the club’s campaign in Italy’s top flight.