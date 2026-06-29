What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Paraguay today at the 2026 World Cup?

Germany and Paraguay meet in a high-stakes showdown in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Coming off very different performances in the group stage, Germany and Paraguay collide in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. On paper, as well as based on Germany’s and Paraguay’s FIFA World Rankings, Die Mannschaft are favorites to advance to the Round of 16. However, anything can happen.

Moreover, Germany have been taught a lesson by Ecuador, so they shouldn’t take Paraguay for granted in an elimination game. So far at the 2026 World Cup, South American teams hold the upper hand over European sides in head-to-head matchups. Perhaps the trend will continue when Germany and Paraguay face off at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) in Foxborough, MA.

Either way, both sides are well aware that everything is on the line. The group stage is behind them. The real World Cup begins now in the knockout stage, where it’s truly win or go home, and neither Paraguay nor Germany want to fly back to Asuncion and Berlin, respectively, just yet. Paraguay will be missing a key player in Diego Gomez, who isn’t playing today.

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What happens if Germany win vs. Paraguay?

The Germans will punch their ticket to the round of 16 with a victory over Paraguay. Germany would reach the round of 16 of a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014, when they were crowned world champions in Brazil.

Julio Enciso of Paraguay.

A win over Paraguay would send Germany through to face the winner of France vs. Sweden in the round of 16. That game will be played on July 4 at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field).

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As for Paraguay, a defeat at the hands of Germany would knock them out of the 2026 World Cup, snapping their “utopia-hunting journey” short. Paraguay would extend their round of 16 drought, a round they haven’t reached since the 2010 World Cup.

What happens if Germany and Paraguay tie?

In the event the score remains tied at the end of regulation, the game will head to 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. There is no golden goal in extra time, meaning the full 30 minutes must be played in search of a winner.

If the game remains tied, it will be decided by a penalty shootout. Whoever prevails in extra time or through penalties will advance to the round of 16, while the loser will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup.

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Germany’s last penalty shootout at a World Cup was 20 years ago, in 2006, when they eliminated Argentina to advance to the semifinals of the last tournament they hosted.

What happens if Germany lose vs. Paraguay?

Shocking as it may be, it’s still a possible outcome. If Paraguay shock the world and defeat Germany in the round of 32, they will advance to the round of 16 to face France or Sweden in Philadelphia. Most 2026 World Cup fan brackets would be shredded to pieces.

Germany would be eliminated early once again in a World Cup, extending their knockout-stage win drought to 12 years. As for Paraguay, they would win their first knockout-stage game since the 2010 World Cup.