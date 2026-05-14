Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the La Liga match on May 14, 2026

Real Madrid will host Real Oviedo in the Matchday 36 of the 2025/2026 La Liga at the Bernabeu Stadium. Real Madrid seek to return to winning ways after the defeat against Barcelona, facing a Real Oviedo side already relegated. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Tournament La Liga Date Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time 3:30 PM (ET) / 12:30 PM (PT) TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo in the USA

Fans will have multiple ways to catch this highly anticipated showdown, whether they prefer online streaming services or watching through traditional television broadcasts. Among the top streaming options, Fubo stands out as a popular platform, allowing viewers to follow the action live from nearly any connected device.

The matchup will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and DirecTV Stream. On television, the game will air on ESPN Deportes.

Advertisement

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this 2025/2026 La Liga matchup live on Fubo, which also carries many of the top games from the season’s biggest tournaments.

New users can take advantage of a 5-day free trial, making it an excellent opportunity to watch this showdown and stay connected to all the action from the 2025/2026 La Liga campaign.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the 2025/2026 campaign entering its final weeks, Real Madrid are limping toward the finish line in the middle of a turbulent stretch defined by disappointing results and growing internal tension.

Advertisement

With no trophies left to chase, Los Blancos are now focused on salvaging the best possible finish in the standings as they try to rebound from their latest loss to FC Barcelona in El Clasico.

Meanwhile, Real Oviedo are preparing for what could be their final appearances in La Liga, and upsetting Madrid would provide a memorable sendoff. Despite their struggles, Oviedo are expected to come out aggressively with hopes of ending their top-flight run on a high note.

Santi Cazorla of Real Oviedo – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-4-2): Courtois; Trent, Asencio, Rudiger, Garcia; Diaz, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Garcia, Vinicus.

Real Oviedo (4-4-2): Escandell; Alhassane, Calvo, Costas, Vidal; Fernandez, Reina, Cazorla, Hassan; Vinas, Chaira.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo match?

The match kicks off today, May 14, at 3:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 3:30 PM

Central Time: 2:30 PM

Mountain Time: 1:30 PM

Pacific Time: 12:30 PM