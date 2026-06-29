What is Morocco’s FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Netherlands?

Morocco take on Netherlands in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, looking to secure their spot in the Round of 16 and climb the FIFA rankings.

It is win or go home for Morocco as they face the Netherlands in a high-stakes 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for the Netherlands and Morocco in what promises to be one of the round’s most thrilling and tightly contested matchups. This fixture features two elite squads, and each national team maintains a dominant position in the FIFA rankings.

Morocco have climbed one spot in the latest world rankings to sixth place with 1,776.40 points, exactly one position above the Netherlands in the FIFA ranking. This jump comes after Morocco secured seven points to finish second in the group stage, right behind the Brazilians.

With their kits locked in, Morocco play to end the Netherlands’ dream of lifting their first-ever World Cup trophy. The winner of this matchup will punch their ticket to Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 3, where a confirmed date with Canada—who eliminated South Africa—awaits.

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A compelling Round of 32 matchup

The Netherlands arrive in Monterrey unbeaten after topping Group F with seven points and scoring 10 goals, matching their most prolific World Cup group stage ever. Morocco have also progressed undefeated, finishing behind Brazil only on goal difference after collecting seven points from a group that included Scotland and Haiti.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands

The Dutch squad has a strong knockout record of late, having progressed from seven of their last 10 World Cup knockout matches since 2010. However, as history has shown, African champions Morocco are fully capable of pulling off epic upsets—their most famous being the stunning elimination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals.

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Head-to-head history

The game between the Netherlands and Morocco in Mexico marks just the second time they meet on the World Cup stage. Their only previous encounter came during the 1994 edition, where the Dutch triumphed 2-1.

The Netherlands are also unbeaten in their six World Cup matches against African opponents (W5, D1) following a victory over Tunisia. While they have scored at least twice in each of those five victories, this clash will mark their first-ever knockout-stage meeting with an African side.